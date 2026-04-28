Brice Turang And Brewers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 28

Turang is hitting for a .258 BA, .391 OBP and .462 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 20 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Turang has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Merrill Kelly (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.