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Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang

Milwaukee Brewers • #2 2B

Brice Turang And Brewers Take On Cardinals On May 26

Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Turang has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Turang is hitting for a .287 BA, .410 OBP and .478 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. Turang has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Turang

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