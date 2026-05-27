Brice Matthews And Astros Take On Rangers On May 27
Brice Matthews and his Houston Astros will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Matthews has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Matthews is hitting for a .207 BA, .260 OBP and .341 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .601 and he has scored 14 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jacob deGrom (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.