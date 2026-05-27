Brice Matthews And Astros Take On Rangers On May 27

Matthews is hitting for a .207 BA, .260 OBP and .341 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .601 and he has scored 14 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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