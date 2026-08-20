Brian Serven And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 20

Serven is hitting for a .200 BA, .222 OBP and .457 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored four runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak (2-1) takes the mound for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 1.73 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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