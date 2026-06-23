Brian Navarreto And Marlins Take On Rangers On June 23

Navarreto had a .286 BA, .267 OBP and .643 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate last season. His OPS was .910 and he scored three runs. In 15 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in five runs.

Cal Quantrill starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.

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