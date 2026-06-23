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Brian Navarreto
Miami Marlins

Brian Navarreto

Miami Marlins • #64 C

Brian Navarreto And Marlins Take On Rangers On June 23

Brian Navarreto and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Texas Rangers at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Navarreto has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Navarreto had a .286 BA, .267 OBP and .643 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate last season. His OPS was .910 and he scored three runs. In 15 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in five runs.

Cal Quantrill starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brian Navarreto

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