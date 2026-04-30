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Brett Baty
New York Mets

Brett Baty

New York Mets • #7 3B

Brett Baty And Mets Face Nationals On April 30

Brett Baty and his New York Mets will square off against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Baty has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Baty is hitting for a .216 BA, .260 OBP and .318 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. Baty has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brett Baty

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