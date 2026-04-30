Brett Baty And Mets Face Nationals On April 30

Baty is hitting for a .216 BA, .260 OBP and .318 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. Baty has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

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