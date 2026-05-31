Brett Baty And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 31

Baty is hitting for a .231 BA, .305 OBP and .343 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 21 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.