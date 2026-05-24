Brett Baty And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 24
Brett Baty and the New York Mets will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Baty has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Baty is hitting for a .234 BA, .306 OBP and .351 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 19 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.
Tyler Phillips starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.