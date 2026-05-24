Brett Baty And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 24

Baty is hitting for a .234 BA, .306 OBP and .351 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 19 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.

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