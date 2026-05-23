Brett Baty And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 23
Brett Baty and the New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Baty has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Baty is hitting for a .237 BA, .306 OBP and .355 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 19 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.
Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.