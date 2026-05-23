Brett Baty And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 23

Baty is hitting for a .237 BA, .306 OBP and .355 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 19 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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