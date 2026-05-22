Brett Baty And Mets Take On Marlins On May 22

Baty is hitting for a .240 BA, .310 OBP and .360 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 19 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Nationals.

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.33 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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