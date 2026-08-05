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Brett Baty
New York Mets

Brett Baty

New York Mets • #7 3B

Brett Baty And Mets Play Guardians On Aug. 5

Brett Baty and the New York Mets will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Baty has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baty is hitting for a .218 BA, .290 OBP and .321 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored 40 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent action (on Aug. 1 against the Marlins) he went 0 for 3.

Tanner Bibee (4-11) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.81 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brett Baty

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