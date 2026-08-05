Brett Baty And Mets Play Guardians On Aug. 5

Baty is hitting for a .218 BA, .290 OBP and .321 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored 40 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent action (on Aug. 1 against the Marlins) he went 0 for 3.

Tanner Bibee (4-11) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.81 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

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