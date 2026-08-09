Brenton Doyle And White Sox Take On Guardians On Aug. 9

Doyle is hitting for a .214 BA, .283 OBP and .278 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 22 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Doyle has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.