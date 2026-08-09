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Brenton Doyle
Chicago White Sox

Brenton Doyle

Chicago White Sox • #7 CF

Brenton Doyle And White Sox Take On Guardians On Aug. 9

Brenton Doyle and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Doyle has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Doyle is hitting for a .214 BA, .283 OBP and .278 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 22 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Doyle has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brenton Doyle

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