FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies

Brenton Doyle

Colorado Rockies • #9 CF

Brenton Doyle And Rockies Face Reds On April 30

Brenton Doyle and his Colorado Rockies will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Doyle has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Doyle is hitting for a .220 BA, .289 OBP and .293 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 13 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Doyle has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Andrew Abbott (0-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brenton Doyle

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News