Brenton Doyle And Rockies Face Reds On April 30

Doyle is hitting for a .220 BA, .289 OBP and .293 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 13 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Doyle has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Andrew Abbott (0-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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