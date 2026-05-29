Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Yankees On May 29

Rooker is hitting for a .189 BA, .276 OBP and .350 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 12 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Carlos Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.