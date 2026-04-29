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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Royals On April 29

Brent Rooker and the Athletics will take on the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rooker has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .120 BA, .220 OBP and .240 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .460 and he has scored five runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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