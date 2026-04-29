Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Royals On April 29

Rooker is hitting for a .120 BA, .220 OBP and .240 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .460 and he has scored five runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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