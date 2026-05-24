Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Padres On May 24

Rooker is hitting for a .199 BA, .284 OBP and .368 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 12 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Michael King (4-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.