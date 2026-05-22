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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Padres On May 22

Brent Rooker and the Athletics will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, May 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rooker has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .209 BA, .293 OBP and .388 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 12 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Angels.

Walker Buehler (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.01 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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