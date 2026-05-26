Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Mariners On May 26

Rooker is hitting for a .193 BA, .277 OBP and .357 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 12 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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