Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Braves On March 30

Rooker had a .262 BA, .335 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .814 and he scored 92 runs. In 699 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 89 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Bryce Elder will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.

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