Brayan Bello And Red Sox Take On Blue Jays On April 29

Bello is 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 13 hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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