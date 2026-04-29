Brayan Bello And Red Sox Take On Blue Jays On April 29
Brayan Bello will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 29 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Bello has -152 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Bello is 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 13 hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.