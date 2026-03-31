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Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello

Boston Red Sox • #66 SP

Brayan Bello And Red Sox Play Astros On March 31

Brayan Bello will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Bello has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bello went 11-9 with a 3.35 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Astros are averaging 6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brayan Bello

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