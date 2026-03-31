Brayan Bello And Red Sox Play Astros On March 31

Bello went 11-9 with a 3.35 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Astros are averaging 6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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