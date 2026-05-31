Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Twins On May 31
Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has +132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ashcraft is 4-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.