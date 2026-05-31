Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Twins On May 31

Ashcraft is 4-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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