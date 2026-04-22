Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Rangers On April 22

Ashcraft is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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