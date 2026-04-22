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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Rangers On April 22

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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