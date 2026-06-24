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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Take On Mariners On June 24

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -140 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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