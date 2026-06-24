Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Take On Mariners On June 24

Ashcraft is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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