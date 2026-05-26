Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Cubs On May 26

Ashcraft is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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