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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Cardinals On April 28

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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