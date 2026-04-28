Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Cardinals On April 28

Ashcraft is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.