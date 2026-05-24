Brandon Young And Orioles Play Tigers On May 24
Brandon Young will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 24 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Young has +122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Young is 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.