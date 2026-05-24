Brandon Young And Orioles Play Tigers On May 24

Young is 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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