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Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Young

Baltimore Orioles • #63 SP

Brandon Young And Orioles Square Off Against Tigers On May 23

Brandon Young will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Young has +106 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Young is 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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