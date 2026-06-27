Brandon Young And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On June 27

Young is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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