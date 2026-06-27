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Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Young

Baltimore Orioles • #63 SP

Brandon Young And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On June 27

Brandon Young will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Young has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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