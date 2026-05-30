Brandon Young And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 30
Brandon Young will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Young has -132 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Young is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.