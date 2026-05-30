Brandon Young And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 30

Young is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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