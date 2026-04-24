Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Play Pirates On April 24

Woodruff is 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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