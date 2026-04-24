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Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff

Milwaukee Brewers • #53 SP

Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Play Pirates On April 24

Brandon Woodruff will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Woodruff has +118 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Woodruff is 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Woodruff

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