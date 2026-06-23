Brandon Sproat And Brewers Face Reds On June 23
Brandon Sproat will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Sproat has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sproat is 1-4 with a 5.94 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.