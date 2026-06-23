Brandon Sproat And Brewers Face Reds On June 23

Sproat is 1-4 with a 5.94 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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