Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Dodgers On May 24

Sproat is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.