Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Dodgers On May 24
Brandon Sproat will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Sproat has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Sproat is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.