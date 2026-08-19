Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Face Red Sox On Aug. 19

Pfaadt is 7-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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