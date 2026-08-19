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Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt

Arizona Diamondbacks • #32 rP

Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Face Red Sox On Aug. 19

Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has -113 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Pfaadt is 7-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Pfaadt

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