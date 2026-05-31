Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Royals On May 31
Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .261 BA, .341 OBP and .422 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 25 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.