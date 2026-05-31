Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Royals On May 31

Nimmo is hitting for a .261 BA, .341 OBP and .422 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 25 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

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