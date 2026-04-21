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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Pirates On April 21

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .311 BA, .386 OBP and .522 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 13 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Carmen Mlodzinski (1-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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