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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Orioles On March 31

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo had a .262 BA, .324 OBP and .436 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .760 and he scored 81 runs. In 652 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 92 runs. Nimmo recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Zach Eflin takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Orioles.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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