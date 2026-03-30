Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Orioles On March 30

Nimmo had a .262 BA, .324 OBP and .436 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .760 and he scored 81 runs. In 652 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 92 runs. Nimmo recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Phillies.

Chris Bassitt will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.

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