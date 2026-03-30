Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Orioles On March 30
Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, March 30 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Nimmo had a .262 BA, .324 OBP and .436 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .760 and he scored 81 runs. In 652 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 92 runs. Nimmo recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Phillies.
Chris Bassitt will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.