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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Marlins On June 24

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .271 BA, .337 OBP and .435 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 32 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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