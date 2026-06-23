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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Marlins On June 23

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .269 BA, .336 OBP and .418 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 31 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Sandy Alcantara (7-4) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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