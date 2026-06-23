Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Marlins On June 23

Nimmo is hitting for a .269 BA, .336 OBP and .418 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 31 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Sandy Alcantara (7-4) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.