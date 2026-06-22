Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Marlins On June 22
Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, June 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .261 BA, .328 OBP and .409 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 29 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Tyler Phillips (1-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.