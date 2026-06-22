Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Marlins On June 22

Nimmo is hitting for a .261 BA, .328 OBP and .409 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 29 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Tyler Phillips (1-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.

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