Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Blue Jays On June 27

Nimmo is hitting for a .264 BA, .330 OBP and .424 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 33 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.