Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 26

Nimmo is hitting for a .284 BA, .358 OBP and .477 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 14 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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