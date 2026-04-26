Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 26
Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Athletics at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .284 BA, .358 OBP and .477 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 14 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.