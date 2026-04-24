Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 24

Nimmo is hitting for a .304 BA, .383 OBP and .510 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 14 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

The Athletics are sending Luis Severino (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.20 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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