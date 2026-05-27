Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Astros On May 27

Nimmo is hitting for a .267 BA, .349 OBP and .426 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 23 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (2-6) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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