Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Astros On May 26

Nimmo is hitting for a .268 BA, .351 OBP and .429 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 22 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Jason Alexander (1-0) pitches for the Astros to make his second start of the season.

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