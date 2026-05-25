Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On May 25

Nimmo is hitting for a .270 BA, .348 OBP and .434 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 22 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Tatsuya Imai gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

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