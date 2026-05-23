Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Angels On May 23

Nimmo is hitting for a .277 BA, .354 OBP and .441 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 22 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (1-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.