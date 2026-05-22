Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On May 22

Nimmo is hitting for a .273 BA, .353 OBP and .421 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 21 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Grayson Rodriguez (0-1) starts for the Angels, his second of the season.

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