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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On May 22

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .273 BA, .353 OBP and .421 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 21 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Grayson Rodriguez (0-1) starts for the Angels, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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