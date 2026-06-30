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Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Square Off Against Pirates On June 30

Brandon Marsh and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marsh has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .322 BA, .354 OBP and .529 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Marsh has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Marsh

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